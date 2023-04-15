Exclusive One Coast Community in Pacific Palisades

Welcome to paradise ... exclusive One Coast guard gated community. This gorgeous new construction home features 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus a lower-level den with bar and private access. Your own elevator lobby to decorate as you wish. Vast walls and hallways for your striking art collection. Italian tiled front balcony and large atrium off second bedroom to create your own Zen outdoor space. Endless top-of-the-line finishes and upgrades. Upgraded lighting system, alarm system, Shade Store custom shades, California closets.

Location: 17328 Tramonto Drive, #201, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $2,883,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 2,887 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Epoxy-floored garage with an abundant storage room and electric car charge outlet; perfect location for surf, sun, sand and, of course, California dreaming; steps to the beach and a quick jaunt to Palisades Village, Santa Monica & Malibu

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Patricia Skeriotis

310.508.0665

patricia.skeriotis@sothebys.realty

www.sothebysrealty.com

DRE#: 01507690