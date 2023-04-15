Spanish Colonial in Beverly Hills’ Coveted Upper Roxbury Circle

Reimagined by AD100 designer Steven Johanknecht and Commune Design and published in Elle Decor, this exceptionally private, renovated and restored 1920s Spanish Colonial on a sprawling ~28,000SF lot in Beverly Hills’ coveted upper Roxbury circle is available for the first time in more than a decade. Authentic period details, including the carved-plaster facade, a Batchelder tiled fountain in the center courtyard, wood-spindle entry door, and clay roof tiles are balanced with state-of-the-art upgrades. Wide arched doorways, chandelier-height hand-stenciled truss ceilings, wood and inlaid tile floors, and wrought iron details accent the gracious main living spaces.

Location: 1013 North Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $28,000,000

Living area: 10,039 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: The formal living and dining room, chef’s kitchen with breakfast area, executive office with fireplace, and family/media room with bar all open to various private courtyards for entertaining; large bedroom and bath; powder room; security room; temperature-controlled wine room

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Shane McCoy Fermelia, DRE#: 02092572

323.868.5741 / smccoy@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Hilary Markus, DRE#: 01827945

818.807.7416 / hmarkus@carolwoodre.com