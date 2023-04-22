Recently Renovated Traditional Estate in Beverly Hills

Fresh and recently renovated Traditional Estate on an over 1/2-acre lot, North of Sunset - Beverly Hills. Over 8,000 sq ft, light, bright and perfect for entertaining. Public rooms flow out to vast covered living areas and to the large pool. The formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room and gourmet eat-in kitchen with slab marble counters is bathed in light. Total of six bedrooms, including a major primary suite with double marble baths and incredible walk-in closets.

Location: 801 North Sierra Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $15,950,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 8,059 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Additional features include a gym, pool, gated motor court for ample off-street parking, oversized four-car garage and storage. Ready to move in and enjoy the best of Beverly Hills.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01317962

