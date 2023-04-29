Light and Bright Townhome with Mid-Century Flare

Light and bright townhome with a mid-century flare, extensively renovated recently and featuring 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, new white oak floors throughout, new hardware, new LED lighting, new HVAC and plumbing fixtures, new windows throughout and a refinished private 2 car + storage garage with direct access. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and sliding glass doors leading to a private patio. The updated kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and a breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with en-suite, spa-like bathrooms and an enclosed balcony in the primary bedroom.

Location: 4734 La Villa Marina, C, Marina Del Rey, 90292

Asking price: $1,295,000

Year built: 1966

Living area: 1,626 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Located behind the private gates of the charming, quiet and secure Villa Milano complex, with a low HOA, enjoy the pool, sauna, grassy yard and beautiful landscaping, minutes to the best of Silicon Beach and its waterside shopping, trendy restaurants, parks and nearby beaches.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Sam Plouchart

310.752.3133

sam@samplouchart.com

www.samplouchart.com

DRE#: 01921196