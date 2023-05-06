601Harper.com

Now the nicest home under $4M in this incredible area. Enjoy life living at your own resort! Stunning, newer-built, corner lot contemporary pool home is here for you to move into in the best location, central to all of L.A. and walkable blocks to the finest retail shopping east of Rodeo on Melrose Place and all of Melrose West of Crescent Heights. Stunning attention to detail inside and out. A beautiful, recently installed water-illuminated feature on both sides leading to your front door will blow the mind of all your guests as they arrive. Enjoy views of the city from the expansive upper deck and the primary bedroom balcony.

Location: 601 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles 90048

Asking price: $3,625,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 3,920 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Fully gated with security cameras throughout and huge-hedged private exterior with no other home next door looking into your backyard from above (unlike so many other of these new contemporary homes) add to the secure feeling of this home. Also available for lease.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeffrey Hobgood

310.305.7653

Jeffrey.Hobgood@Sothebys.Realty

www.hobgoodhomes.com

DRE#: 01247414