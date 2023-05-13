Bellgave is a lifestyle. It is the culmination of years in planning and construction. It is as indoors as it is outdoors. Inclusive of spectacular outdoor terraces it encompasses over 14,000 sqft of curated living space. Designed by internationally renowned SAOTA in collaboration with Clive Robertson, this is a rare opportunity to collect a trophy piece of architecture. Inspired by the nearby Stahl House, walls of glass disappear and open to magnificent grounds and an infinity edge pool. Designed to entertain on a grand scale, all rooms flow and open to embrace the breathtaking views. Bellgave is an icon of design, a timeless aesthetic, a vision for the future.

Location: 8201 Bellgave Place, Sunset Strip 90069

Asking price: $34,995,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Sited on an epic 1/2-acre promontory with 270-degree views from downtown to the ocean, the setting is unparalleled. Italian split-faced travertine anchors the walls with a combination of French white oak and travertine floors throughout.

