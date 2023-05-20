A true, Platinum LEED-accredited, legacy home in the style of revered architects Green & Green. A masterfully modernized bungalow that is thoughtfully renovated with exquisite finishes creating an elegant, light-filled, multi-structured compound. Situated on just under 1/2 an acre with organic garden, tiered deck, pool, spa and custom-built core-10 grill. The home has wide, reclaimed, 150-year-old barn oak planked floors throughout the house, and the former floor plan has been opened up to create larger living spaces anchored by a contemporary Valcucine cabinet-filled kitchen space with beamed skylights.

Location: 222 Palisades Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $15,888,888

Living area: 4,774 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: The primary, ground floor suite features double-height ceilings and fireplace with an oversized en-suite bath that features dual shower, free-standing tub, double sink vanity and river stone pebbled floors. There are two additional en-suite bedrooms on the main floor.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Nichelle Robinson

310.854.4130

Mail@2therobinsons.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01519968

Barbara Robinson

310.854.4130

brnr@2therobinsons.com

DRE#: 00632913