Masterfully Modernized Bungalow
A true, Platinum LEED-accredited, legacy home in the style of revered architects Green & Green. A masterfully modernized bungalow that is thoughtfully renovated with exquisite finishes creating an elegant, light-filled, multi-structured compound. Situated on just under 1/2 an acre with organic garden, tiered deck, pool, spa and custom-built core-10 grill. The home has wide, reclaimed, 150-year-old barn oak planked floors throughout the house, and the former floor plan has been opened up to create larger living spaces anchored by a contemporary Valcucine cabinet-filled kitchen space with beamed skylights.
Location: 222 Palisades Avenue, Santa Monica 90402
Asking price: $15,888,888
Living area: 4,774 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: The primary, ground floor suite features double-height ceilings and fireplace with an oversized en-suite bath that features dual shower, free-standing tub, double sink vanity and river stone pebbled floors. There are two additional en-suite bedrooms on the main floor.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Nichelle Robinson
310.854.4130
Mail@2therobinsons.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01519968
Barbara Robinson
310.854.4130
brnr@2therobinsons.com
DRE#: 00632913