Advertisement
Los Angeles County

Villa Robin

Hot Property Images - RESIZED/Cover - 9240 Robin Dr_02-ps.jpg
(JIM BARTSCH)
Hot Property Images - RESIZED/Photo 1 - 9240 Robin Dr_01.jpg
(JIM BARTSCH)
Hot Property Images - RESIZED/Photo 2 (new) - 9240 Robin Dr_24.jpg
(JIM BARTSCH)
Hot Property Images - RESIZED/Photo 3 - 9240 Robin Dr_41.jpg
(JIM BARTSCH)
Share

Montecito meets the Bird Streets. Stunning jewel box Italianate Villa by Richardson Robertson III. One of a kind in every way.

Location: 9240 Robin Drive, Sunset Strip 90069

Asking price: $12,500,000

Living area: 7,675 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Years in construction; 7,600+ sq ft of impeccable living space with views from Pacific Ocean to Downtown; amenities include a large gated motor court, pool, wine cellar and theater

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01317962

Los Angeles County
Advertisement