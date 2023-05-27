Villa Robin
Montecito meets the Bird Streets. Stunning jewel box Italianate Villa by Richardson Robertson III. One of a kind in every way.
Location: 9240 Robin Drive, Sunset Strip 90069
Asking price: $12,500,000
Living area: 7,675 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Years in construction; 7,600+ sq ft of impeccable living space with views from Pacific Ocean to Downtown; amenities include a large gated motor court, pool, wine cellar and theater
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01317962