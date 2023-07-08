Introducing 915 Hartford Way, an exquisite French Regency residence in prime Beverly Hills, a stone’s throw from the Beverly Hills Hotel. Behind private gates, this architectural masterpiece offers opulence, sophistication and tranquility. Grand double doors open to a stunning foyer and impressive interiors. The open floor plan connects living spaces, including a captivating formal living room with glass windows/doors, a dining room with a soaring ceiling and a chef’s kitchen. The primary suite is a haven of tranquility. The manicured grounds feature serene gardens, a swimming pool, fire pit, bar and lounge/dining areas.

Location: 915 Hartford Way, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $23,600,000

Living area: 8,786 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Grand foyer; spacious guest suites; maid’s quarters; a bonus entertainment space; wine The Details cellar; 3-car garage; access to city’s finest amenities and more; www.915hartfordway.com

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Linda May

310.623.3650

linda@lindamay.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 00475038

Guy Levy

310.623.3651

guy@lindamay.com

DRE#: 01374536