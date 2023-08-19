Modern Hill Section Sanctuary
Architect Lisa Little of Vertebrae Architecture + Design created a modern sanctuary inside and out on an oversized Hill Section corner lot. Completely remodeled in 2010, the exterior is sleek and sophisticated with custom black encased windows and beautiful mature landscaping. A pebbled Zen walkway surrounds the house, taking you from one outdoor living space to the next, seamlessly exposing places to relax, entertain and enjoy – with ample room for a pool, sport court, vegetable garden or all three. There is a large deck above the yard and off the kitchen great room with views over the Hill Section, downtown, and the mountains beyond.
Location: 800 North Poinsettia Avenue, Manhattan Beach 90266
Asking price: $4,800,000
Year built: 1967
Living area: 2,900 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Custom black encased windows; walnut & cork floors; wood-beamed ceilings; European-style kitchen; Caesarstone counters; Ann Sacks designer tile backsplash; private ground-level deck; oversized 4-car garage
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
DRE#: 01295248