Chic and modern living in Venice’s coveted Silver Triangle. Introducing the Lindstrom House, an architectural gem meticulously designed by the acclaimed AIA award-winning firm Minarc. This contemporary home exudes sophistication and elegance. Each room is adorned with exquisite details, showcasing an array of high-end finishes, hardware, and an abundance of natural light. The well-designed layout features a mid-level entryway, providing easy access to the primary suite and secondary bedroom and bath. On the lower level, you’ll find a guest suite that opens up to a private garden patio enveloped by serene black bamboo and lush greenery.

Location: 621 Mildred Avenue, Venice 90291

Asking price: $3,995,000

Living area: 2,766 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Additionally, a 400-bottle wine cellar, laundry room, and two-car garage with an EV wall connector complete this level. The second floor offers an expansive open space with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass windows on both sides, dissolving indoor-outdoor boundaries.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Mogharrabi, DRE#: 02009871

310.633.1300

jonathan@kaysandmogharrabi.com

Marci Kays, DRE#: 01397539

323.356.2650

marci@kaysandmogharrabi.com

www.Carolwoodre.com