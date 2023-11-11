Gorgeous, Historic Craftsman Home

This stunning, six-bedroom home is located in the prime area of West Adams. Retaining its original charm and warmth, this family-friendly home features a spacious formal dining room with stunning built-in cabinets and a generous living room, featuring a cozy fireplace, both with charming, coffered ceilings and wood wall paneling. The expansive, private backyard is perfect for outdoor gatherings, and you can enjoy picking fruit from its trees, which include nectarines, lemons, oranges and persimmons. Conveniently located near Downtown L.A., Beverly Hills, shopping, restaurants, cafes, and the 10 and 110 freeways, this lovely West Adams residence is ready to become your new home!

Location: 2326 West 23rd Street, Los Angeles, 90018

Asking price: $1,999,000

Lot size: 11,632 square feet

Living area: 4,100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Historic Craftsman; family room; front porch; original front door; built-in cabinets; fireplace; coffered ceilings; wood wall paneling; hardwood floors; main floor primary; walk-in closet; backyard; fruit trees; tool shed; garden shed; bonus room; garage

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Atsuko Kimoto (Atsu)

310.990.9951

Atsu@SellsHomesLA.com

www.AtsuSellsHomesLA.com

DRE#: 01842262