Welcome to this meticulously and newly remodeled 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom residence in prime Toluca Lake. With an impressive list of features, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort, sophistication and security. As you enter the elegant foyer, the custom paneling conceals hidden closets, blending style and functionality. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring hand-fabricated cabinets, a La Cornue imported stove/oven/hood and a Sub-Zero refrigerator and beverage fridge. Waterstone brass faucets and fixtures add a touch of refinement to the expansive kitchen area. The dining room impresses with a 13-foot stackable door and more custom paneling.

Location: 10333 Woodbridge Street, Toluca Lake 91602

Asking price: $4,745,000

Living area: 5,334 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: The living room is a grand space with 24-foot, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. For movie nights, the home theater ensures an immersive, cinematic experience.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Kevin Dees, DRE#: 01915539

818.414.3404

kevin@kevindees.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Sebastian Spader, DRE#: 02013827

310.995.9700

sspader@carolwoodre.com