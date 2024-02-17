Perfect Blend of Comfort, Sophistication and Security
Welcome to this meticulously and newly remodeled 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom residence in prime Toluca Lake. With an impressive list of features, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort, sophistication and security. As you enter the elegant foyer, the custom paneling conceals hidden closets, blending style and functionality. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring hand-fabricated cabinets, a La Cornue imported stove/oven/hood and a Sub-Zero refrigerator and beverage fridge. Waterstone brass faucets and fixtures add a touch of refinement to the expansive kitchen area. The dining room impresses with a 13-foot stackable door and more custom paneling.
Location: 10333 Woodbridge Street, Toluca Lake 91602
Asking price: $4,745,000
Living area: 5,334 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: The living room is a grand space with 24-foot, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, perfect for relaxation and entertainment. For movie nights, the home theater ensures an immersive, cinematic experience.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Kevin Dees, DRE#: 01915539
818.414.3404
kevin@kevindees.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
Sebastian Spader, DRE#: 02013827
310.995.9700
sspader@carolwoodre.com