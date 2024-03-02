Carbon Beach House by Olson Kundig

Situated on Carbon Beach, the concrete and steel facade of this beachfront residence captures the attention of those traveling along Pacific Coast Highway. Approaching the entrance, you’re greeted with a mesmerizing view of the beach and ocean, creating an instant bond with the surrounding natural beauty. With its warm and inviting interior, this unique home presents an opportunity to create a lasting legacy of cherished memories.

Location: 22008 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $350,000/month

Year built: 2023

Living area: 8,950 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Unique concrete and steel design by renowned architect Tom Kundig; warm and inviting interiors by Namali Schleberger; beachfront location, staff accommodations and parking for up to 6 cars

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Denise Moreno, DRE#: 01928051

310.903.3935 / denise@privatebeverlyhills.com

Hilton & Hyland

Gordon MacGeachy, DRE#: 01312979

310.697.9616 / gordon@privatebeverlyhills.com

Hilton & Hyland