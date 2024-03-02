Carbon Beach House by Olson Kundig
Situated on Carbon Beach, the concrete and steel facade of this beachfront residence captures the attention of those traveling along Pacific Coast Highway. Approaching the entrance, you’re greeted with a mesmerizing view of the beach and ocean, creating an instant bond with the surrounding natural beauty. With its warm and inviting interior, this unique home presents an opportunity to create a lasting legacy of cherished memories.
Location: 22008 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $350,000/month
Year built: 2023
Living area: 8,950 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Unique concrete and steel design by renowned architect Tom Kundig; warm and inviting interiors by Namali Schleberger; beachfront location, staff accommodations and parking for up to 6 cars
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Denise Moreno, DRE#: 01928051
310.903.3935 / denise@privatebeverlyhills.com
Hilton & Hyland
Gordon MacGeachy, DRE#: 01312979
310.697.9616 / gordon@privatebeverlyhills.com
Hilton & Hyland