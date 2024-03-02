Coastal Contemporary Perfection
Step into the realm of Coastal Contemporary Perfection, where luxury meets tranquility in this magnificent property nestled in the heart of Hermosa Beach, just minutes to the sand and surf. This residence provides the epitome of refined living and the allure of a designer home, meticulously crafted to embody the essence of beachside sophistication. Upon arrival, be greeted by an open floor plan that seamlessly blends form and function with a warm, modern style and the rustic charm of a reclaimed-wood exterior, which creates a timeless aesthetic.
Location: 533 11th Street, Hermosa Beach 90254
Asking price: $2,599,000
Year built: 2014
Living area: 2,200 SF, 3 Bed + Office/Bonus Room, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Rooftop deck; 6” plank French oak floors; floating staircase; raised ceilings; 8-foot doors; recessed lighting; Cat 6 wiring; Thermador appliances; natural stone counters; glass backsplash; custom cabinetry; built-in surround sound; fireplace; patio; balcony from primary suite
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes
310.901.8512
Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
DRE#: 01295248