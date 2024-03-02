Step into the realm of Coastal Contemporary Perfection, where luxury meets tranquility in this magnificent property nestled in the heart of Hermosa Beach, just minutes to the sand and surf. This residence provides the epitome of refined living and the allure of a designer home, meticulously crafted to embody the essence of beachside sophistication. Upon arrival, be greeted by an open floor plan that seamlessly blends form and function with a warm, modern style and the rustic charm of a reclaimed-wood exterior, which creates a timeless aesthetic.

www.533EleventhStreet.com

Location: 533 11th Street, Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking price: $2,599,000

Year built: 2014

Living area: 2,200 SF, 3 Bed + Office/Bonus Room, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Rooftop deck; 6” plank French oak floors; floating staircase; raised ceilings; 8-foot doors; recessed lighting; Cat 6 wiring; Thermador appliances; natural stone counters; glass backsplash; custom cabinetry; built-in surround sound; fireplace; patio; balcony from primary suite

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248