Location, location, location!

Discover urban living on over 18 acres in the prestigious Century Hill. This fully remodeled townhome offers luxury with custom cabinets, Rohl faucets and a Franke sink in the kitchen. Enjoy top-notch Thermador appliances, a Dolby Atmos screening system and a Crestron Control system for modern convenience. Experience spa-like features in the primary bath and breathtaking views, including the Hollywood sign. Century Hill provides resortstyle amenities and 24/7 security with access to shopping and dining nearby. With its blend of luxury and security, this townhouse offers a lifestyle where luxury meets security, and panoramic views become a part of your everyday life.

Location: 2250 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $2,295,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 2,357 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Cable TV; clubhouse; card room; conference room; controlled access; exercise room; fitness center; gated community guard; gated parking; greenbelt/park; guest park; pool; racquetball; rec multipurpose room; spa; sport court; sun deck; tennis courts

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli
310.853.3837
enzo.ricciardelli@sir.com
www.enzorealty.com
DRE#: 01097604

