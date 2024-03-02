Stunning Mid-Century Modern in Lower Bel Air

The epitome of sleek and stylish. Located in prestigious lower Bel Air is a stunning Mid-Century Modern and ultra-private estate on nearly an acre of land. Tucked behind impressive gates, the long and private driveway surrounded by lush greenery leads you all the way up to the oversized motor court. Once you step through the main gate, you are welcomed by an illuminated water fountain and shimmering pool. This 3-bedroom and 4-bathroom home flaunts a spacious, open floor plan. Lined with walls of glass that pour natural light across the address, overlooking breathtaking panoramic views and your perfect backyard with style.

Location: 10899 Chalon Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $7,495,000

Living area: 3,145 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: The primary bedroom features sliding glass doors that seamlessly flow into a grand walk-in closet, a spa-like bath with a large soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower, and your irresistible backyard. This home has all the amenities of a luxury resort.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Bjorn Farrugia

310.998.7175

bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01864250