Sophisticated Elegance in Prime Beverly Hills

Nestled in prime Beverly Hills, 626 Foothill Road exudes sophisticated elegance. Behind double privacy gates, a spacious driveway and a two-car garage cater to parking needs. The two-story foyer introduces Italian marble floors and upscale design details. The formal living room, family room and kitchen seamlessly connect to a backyard patio, fostering an ideal indoor/outdoor flow. The chef’s kitchen features top-tier appliances, and a butler’s pantry links to the dining room, opening to an expansive patio for easy entertaining. This Control 4 smart home boasts SONOS Invisible Speakers, LED lighting and cutting-edge technology upgrades.

Location: 626 Foothill Road, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $15,750,000

Living area: 6,962 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The private backyard hosts an impressive outdoor kitchen & plenty of room for a pool. Security is paramount with an AI system, 24-hour monitoring guards, security cameras & a bulletproof safe room. This residence offers a perfect blend of luxury living, style and advanced technology.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susan Smith

310.415.5175

susan@susansmithrealty.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01187140