Architectural Retreat

Stunning architectural achievement. Incredible curation of a sophisticated lifestyle, this home is a work of art. Built with the highest quality materials as a labor of love and inspiration. An incredible home where natural materials blend with dynamic design. An incredible property with such serene privacy, it’s hard to fathom that this Zen retreat exists in the middle of the city. Idyllic location on Sherman Oaks’ most magical cul-de-sac where no traffic and deer sightings are the norm. Close to Ventura Blvd, close to freeways, close to private airports, yet minutes to the Westside.

Location: 3851 Kingswood Road, Sherman Oaks 91403

Asking Price: $7,900,000

Year Built: 2014

Living Area: 5,649 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 4/6, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm; open Sunday, 4/7, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932