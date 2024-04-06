Equestrian Sanctuary in Shadow Hills

Welcome to the Young Ranch! This 1.32-acre equestrian sanctuary is hidden within the highly desirable Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for the creative who works in the city but desires a private oasis. This ranch is every cowboy or cowgirl’s dream home, complete with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,136 square feet of living space in the main home and a one-bedroom, one-bath, 657-square-foot guest house. Complete with a barn, two paddocks, chickens, beekeeping and access to miles of riding trails directly from the property. Located less than 10 miles to the studios in Burbank with an easy commute, Shadow Hills is a hidden gem awaiting your discovery.

www.9600DaleAvenue.com

Location: 9600 Dale Avenue, Shadow Hills 91040

Asking Price: $2,150,000

Year Built: 1929

Living Area: 3,793 square feet, 1.32 acres, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: New flooring; new roof; new windows downstairs; two fireplaces; Culligan water filtration system throughout; reverse osmosis water system; solar panels; beekeeping boxes; mature fruit trees; raised gardening beds; chicken coop; horse barn with new roof and walls; horse paddocks

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248