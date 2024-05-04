Open Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Introducing a mid-century masterpiece, meticulously designed by renowned architect Louis M. Naidorf, AIA, for his personal residence in 1964. This architectural gem in the desirable Vista de Oro neighborhood of Woodland Hills showcases the visionary talent of Naidorf, who at just 24 years old, had already left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles skyline as the lead architect behind the iconic Capitol Records Building in Hollywood, California. Clean lines, post and beam-inspired elements, walls of glass, wood floors and clerestory windows create an unrivaled aesthetic environment, inviting natural light and vibrant landscaping colors in.

www.4750PoeAvenue.com

Location: 4750 Poe Avenue, Woodland Hills 91364

Asking Price: $2,375,000

Year Built: 1964

Living Area: 3,287 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Nestled on an expansive 18,147 sq. ft. lot, this stunning home spans 3,287 sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed living space, offering a harmonious blend of mid-century elegance and modern comfort. Elevated above the street, the residence boasts a commanding presence.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Michelle Tepper

818.601.1764

michelle.tepper@sothebys.realty

www.michelletepper.com

DRE#: 01483288