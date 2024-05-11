World-Class Estate Within Beverly Park Enclave
Nestled within the exclusive gates of the renowned Beverly Park enclave lies a world-class estate proudly standing as the pinnacle of luxury homes: 73 Beverly Park Lane. Situated on a majestic parcel of approximately 2.6 acres, the home promises an unrivaled level of privacy and serenity set against enchanting grounds and breathtaking vistas of the city skyline and sparkling ocean. Truly a blue-chip estate that stands as the crown jewel of Beverly Park. Also available for purchase is the adjacent lot, which together with 73 Beverly Park, provides the unique opportunity to own a massive compound totaling approximately 4.5 acres.
Location: 73 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking Price: $89,900,000
Living Area: 28,500 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms
Features: 18-person formal dining; approx. 5,000-square-foot primary suite; dual bathrooms; multiroom closet; massage room; glam room/salon; steam sauna; dry sauna; screening room; health/wellness amenities; commercial-grade chef’s kitchen; executive home office; 85-foot zero-edge lap pool
Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties
David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960
310.691.2400
info@davidkramer.com
Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869
310.487.4437
abuss@hiltonhyland.com