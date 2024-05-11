World-Class Estate Within Beverly Park Enclave

Nestled within the exclusive gates of the renowned Beverly Park enclave lies a world-class estate proudly standing as the pinnacle of luxury homes: 73 Beverly Park Lane. Situated on a majestic parcel of approximately 2.6 acres, the home promises an unrivaled level of privacy and serenity set against enchanting grounds and breathtaking vistas of the city skyline and sparkling ocean. Truly a blue-chip estate that stands as the crown jewel of Beverly Park. Also available for purchase is the adjacent lot, which together with 73 Beverly Park, provides the unique opportunity to own a massive compound totaling approximately 4.5 acres.

Location: 73 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $89,900,000

Living Area: 28,500 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms

Features: 18-person formal dining; approx. 5,000-square-foot primary suite; dual bathrooms; multiroom closet; massage room; glam room/salon; steam sauna; dry sauna; screening room; health/wellness amenities; commercial-grade chef’s kitchen; executive home office; 85-foot zero-edge lap pool

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437

abuss@hiltonhyland.com