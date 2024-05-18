Experience the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Los Angeles, offering exclusive guard-gated privacy on over 18 lush acres. Indulge in this lavish, fully renovated townhome overlooking breathtaking city views, promising prestige, security and unrivaled elegance.

Location: 2250 Century Hill, Century City 90067

Asking Price: $2,195,000

Year Built: 1980

Living Area: 2,357 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: 2 fireplaces; finished basement; state-of-the-art fitness center; tennis courts; indoor golf range; squash court; five swimming pools with spas; entertainment hub; banquet room; clubhouse’s full catering kitchen

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Enzo Ricciardelli

310.853.3837

enzo.ricciardelli@sir.com

www.enzorealty.com

DRE#: 01097604

