Villa dei Fiori, nestled on a 3.3-acre promontory in lower Bel Air, offers discreet seclusion behind private gates on prestigious Bel Air Road. The estate encompasses three legal lots and boasts serene, park-like grounds, spanning two distinct addresses and entrances at 725 & 729 Bel Air Rd. This Palladian Villa, once owned by financier and philanthropist Robert Day, founder of Trust Company of the West, boasts a rich history of illustrious gatherings, including visits from former U.S. presidents. With breathtaking views of the city skyline and ocean, Villa dei Fiori epitomizes the pinnacle of Bel Air luxury living, offering unmatched amenities and entertainment options.

Location: 729 Bel Air Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $150,000,000

Living area: 18,784 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms

Features: Grand entertaining spaces feature rare craftsmanship & wood-burning fireplaces. Staff quarters, wine cellar, screening room, disco/lounge, cascading landscaping, gardens, Koi ponds, croquet lawn, Argentinian padel court, swimming pool, cabana, multiple garages, two guest houses & more.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Linda May, DRE#: 00475038

310.623.3650

linda@lindamay.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com