This stunning Dutch Colonial spells private luxury. The deluxe, granite driveway and slate walkway welcome you home. With a two-story entryway and reclaimed pine floors beneath tongue-and-groove beaded ceilings, every detail in the main house is perfection. On the first floor, enjoy a primary suite with dual walk-in closets, soaking tub and steam room. The formal living and dining room presents proud entertaining areas, while the welcoming family room contains a fireplace and drop-down projector and screen as it opens onto the gourmet kitchen, which is finished with pro-style appliances. Topping off the downstairs is a cherry-paneled library and wine cellar.

Location: 23870 Long Valley Road, Hidden Hills 91302

Asking Price: $11,500,000

Year Built: 2007

Living Area: 11,512 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Upstairs resides 4 ensuite bedrooms and private study; within the exterior grounds rests the 1-bed, 1-bath guest house with full kitchen, separate gym building and 4-car garage; pool and spa, heated patios, sports court, fruit trees, mature gardens and gazebo with outdoor kitchen

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jacob Dadon

818.264.8780

jacob.dadon@sothebys.realty

www.jacobdadon.com

DRE#: 01970038