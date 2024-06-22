1.12 Acres in Lower Bel Air Neighborhood

Set in the prestigious Lower Bel Air neighborhood on 1.12 acres, this spectacular traditional estate, designed by renowned architect Richard Manion, offers complete privacy and seclusion. Recently updated with refined modern amenities, this gracious and stately residence epitomizes elegance, boasting state-of-the-art features and expansive grounds tailored for today’s lifestyle. The dramatic two-story entry foyer, with its sweeping elegant staircase, leads to an inviting living room that seamlessly transitions into a full theater. The home also boasts a spacious library/office, complete with a bar, fireplace lounge and a private outdoor patio with a separate entry.

Location: 385 Copa De Oro Road, Bel-Air 90077

Asking price: $39,999,000

Living area: 10,616 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: The beautiful formal dining room, accompanied by a convenient butler’s pantry, provides an exquisite setting for memorable gatherings, while the gourmet chef’s kitchen, equipped with a center island and commercial-grade appliances, opens to a large family room.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

James Harris

310.733.8038

james@carolwoodre.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01909801

David Parnes

925.395.1152

DParnes@carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01905862