1.12 Acres in Lower Bel Air Neighborhood
Set in the prestigious Lower Bel Air neighborhood on 1.12 acres, this spectacular traditional estate, designed by renowned architect Richard Manion, offers complete privacy and seclusion. Recently updated with refined modern amenities, this gracious and stately residence epitomizes elegance, boasting state-of-the-art features and expansive grounds tailored for today’s lifestyle. The dramatic two-story entry foyer, with its sweeping elegant staircase, leads to an inviting living room that seamlessly transitions into a full theater. The home also boasts a spacious library/office, complete with a bar, fireplace lounge and a private outdoor patio with a separate entry.
Location: 385 Copa De Oro Road, Bel-Air 90077
Asking price: $39,999,000
Living area: 10,616 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: The beautiful formal dining room, accompanied by a convenient butler’s pantry, provides an exquisite setting for memorable gatherings, while the gourmet chef’s kitchen, equipped with a center island and commercial-grade appliances, opens to a large family room.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
James Harris
310.733.8038
james@carolwoodre.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01909801
David Parnes
925.395.1152
DParnes@carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01905862