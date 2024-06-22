Newly Rebuilt, Exquisite Laurel Canyon Original
Open Sunday, 2-5 pm
On a quiet tree-lined street in the Hollywood Hills, this newly rebuilt, exquisite Laurel Canyon original showcases warm, contemporary architecture that beautifully melds sophistication and simplicity. Gated and hedged for privacy, the five-bedroom residence features extraordinary attention to detail, masterful craftsmanship and seamless indoor-outdoor living for enjoying the quintessential California lifestyle. From its tranquil, private hillside setting, the home is located within minutes of Laurel Canyon Blvd. and the renowned shopping, dining and entertainment of the Sunset Strip.
Location: 8446 Kirkwood Drive, Los Angeles 90046
Asking Price: $3,750,000
Year Built: 1996
Living Area: 3,257 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Bright interiors; double-height windows; floating wood staircase; airy great rooms; freestanding soaking tub; chef’s kitchen; waterfall island; blend wood and stone accents; folding glass doors; resort-style pool; alfresco dining terrace; outdoor BBQ kitchen; firepit lounge
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Roxane Almeida, DRE#: 01936710
310.422.0752
Roxane@RoxaneAlmeida.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
Kevin Stewart, DRE#: 02050755
310.691.3605
kevin.stewart@TheAgencyRE.com
The Agency