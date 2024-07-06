Open House: Sunday, July 7 (2-4 p.m.)

A stunning Mediterranean home built in 2011, situated in the highly desirable North Redondo Beach neighborhood. This remarkable single-family residence is set on a 5,193-square-foot lot, offering both privacy and a spacious, south-facing backyard. With 3,406 square feet of luxurious living space, the home is adorned with exquisite finishes, including crown molding, high ceilings and designer fixtures. This home epitomizes modern luxury living with meticulous attention to detail and charm. Located in a highly sought-after neighborhood, this residence offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the best of Redondo Beach and South Bay living.

www.2012RobinsonStreet.com

Location: 2012 Robinson Street, Redondo Beach 90278

Asking Price: $2,750,000

Year Built: 2011

Living Area: 3,406 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: South-facing backyard; crown molding; high ceilings; designer fixtures; coffered ceilings in family room; fireplace; gourmet kitchen; Thermador range; quartz-covered island; hardwood floors; curved staircase with iron railing; oversized primary suite

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562

310.993.6044 / Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com