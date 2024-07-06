Highly Desirable North Redondo Beach Neighborhood
Open House: Sunday, July 7 (2-4 p.m.)
A stunning Mediterranean home built in 2011, situated in the highly desirable North Redondo Beach neighborhood. This remarkable single-family residence is set on a 5,193-square-foot lot, offering both privacy and a spacious, south-facing backyard. With 3,406 square feet of luxurious living space, the home is adorned with exquisite finishes, including crown molding, high ceilings and designer fixtures. This home epitomizes modern luxury living with meticulous attention to detail and charm. Located in a highly sought-after neighborhood, this residence offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the best of Redondo Beach and South Bay living.
Location: 2012 Robinson Street, Redondo Beach 90278
Asking Price: $2,750,000
Year Built: 2011
Living Area: 3,406 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: South-facing backyard; crown molding; high ceilings; designer fixtures; coffered ceilings in family room; fireplace; gourmet kitchen; Thermador range; quartz-covered island; hardwood floors; curved staircase with iron railing; oversized primary suite
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562
310.993.6044 / Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com