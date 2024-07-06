Open Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

Prime location, 1936 Spanish-style Sunset Strip view home just blocks (with sidewalk from the house) to the Sunset Strip (Equinox, Madeo, Sunset Tower Hotel, The Mondrian Hotel and more) perched up above Sunset in a beautiful environment with stunning views of the city. Enjoy alfresco dining on your patio overlooking the city, or enjoy sunning on your lounge chairs on the deck above your backyard below with surrounding lush greenery.

www.1348Miller.com

Location: 1348 Miller Drive, West Hollywood 90069

Asking Price: $2,995,000

Year Built: 1936

Living Area: 3,078 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Incredible period details and excellent floor plan with formal entry hall; hardwood floors throughout the entire entry level; large dramatic step-down living room with fireplace; large formal dining room just off the kitchen; huge kitchen with access to the backyard

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeffrey Hobgood

310.305.7653

jeffrey.hobgood@sothebys.realty

www.HobgoodHomes.com

DRE#: 01247414