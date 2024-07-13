Architectural Haven in the Marina
This canal-front architectural masterpiece features unobstructed ocean and channel views. Located close to the beach on the Grand Canal in the highly desired Silver Strand of Marina del Rey, the tri-level 4BR/4.5BA 4,850 sq. ft. residence showcases its vistas from its indoor and outdoor spaces. The home’s impressive ground-level foyer wows and amazes with its winding staircase, walls of glass and the sheer volume of space. Located in close proximity to the Silver Strand’s amenities and scenic canal paths, this residence epitomizes coastal living at its most refined – a sanctuary where sky, sand and water unite in perfect harmony.
Location: 5405 Via Donte, Marina del Rey 90292
Asking price: $6,175,000
Year built: 2002
Living area: 4,850 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Expansive wood rooftop deck with views of the marina and ocean; double ceiling height in the living room; Lutron smart home system; Sonos audio throughout; 5.1 surround sound w/ KEF speakers and in-wall subwoofer; three interior fireplaces and two exterior fireplaces
