Architectural Haven in the Marina

This canal-front architectural masterpiece features unobstructed ocean and channel views. Located close to the beach on the Grand Canal in the highly desired Silver Strand of Marina del Rey, the tri-level 4BR/4.5BA 4,850 sq. ft. residence showcases its vistas from its indoor and outdoor spaces. The home’s impressive ground-level foyer wows and amazes with its winding staircase, walls of glass and the sheer volume of space. Located in close proximity to the Silver Strand’s amenities and scenic canal paths, this residence epitomizes coastal living at its most refined – a sanctuary where sky, sand and water unite in perfect harmony.

www.ViaDonte.com

Location: 5405 Via Donte, Marina del Rey 90292

Asking price: $6,175,000

Year built: 2002

Living area: 4,850 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Expansive wood rooftop deck with views of the marina and ocean; double ceiling height in the living room; Lutron smart home system; Sonos audio throughout; 5.1 surround sound w/ KEF speakers and in-wall subwoofer; three interior fireplaces and two exterior fireplaces

Contact: Keller Williams Beverly Hills

Jeff Yarbrough, DRE#: 01341959

323.854.4300

jeff@jeffyarbrough.com

www.jeffyarbroughgroup.com

Zack Feitelberg, DRE#: 01983079

310.408.3891

zack@jeffyarbrough.com