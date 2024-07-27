2281Gloaming.com

Open Sunday, 1-4 pm

Welcome home to your elegant, sophisticated and romantic compound, tucked away in an idyllic setting in prime Beverly Hills Post Office, yet centrally located just minutes from the heart of Beverly Hills and the Valley. Upon entering this private, gated and hedged retreat, residents and guests are met by stunning panoramic views, evocative of Tuscany, stretching over Coldwater Canyon to city lights below to the glimmering coast of the Pacific. Perfect for entertaining against a backdrop of breathtaking scenery. A highlight awaits with your own self-care upper spa area, featuring a state-of-the-art, infra-red Sanctuary 5 sauna and cold plunge tub.

Location: 2281 Gloaming Way, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $3,950,000

Year built: 1975

Living area: 3,222 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Private, gated retreat; vaulted ceilings; large picture windows; wrap-around terrace; wood-burning fireplace; kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator and Viking appliances; pebble bottom pool and spa; infra-red sauna; cold plunge tub; automated awnings; walk-in closet; Jacuzzi tub

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Allen Roth, DRE#: 01272304

310.387.7087

allen.roth@sothebys.realty

www.allenroth.com

Andrea Alberts, DRE#: 01741898

917.495.3800

andrea.alberts@sothebys.realty

www.andreaalberts.com