The Atrium House | Mar Vista

Open Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

Rare opportunity to own a newly built Mar Vista home by Wylan/James on a tranquil street with breathtaking south-facing views. This contemporary gem sits on a vast 9,000+ sq ft lot, offering 4 beds + office, 4 baths and an atrium flooding the space with natural light. Entertain effortlessly with a pool, spa and a 1 bed + 1 bath ADU, featuring a wet bar & living room. Indoor-outdoor flow, courtesy of floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, leads to an outdoor kitchen, perfect for lavish gatherings. Embrace modern luxury in this coveted location.

Location: 11964 Modjeska Place, Los Angeles 90066

Asking price: $5,995,000

Year built: 2024

Living area: 5,791 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Atrium with olive tree; Miele appliances; custom siding; eco-conscious cabinetry; European white oak floors; custom built-ins throughout; custom closets throughout; Fleetwood windows and doors; pool; spa; covered terrace with views; 7 skylights; outdoor kitchen

Contact: Hilton & Hyland / Forbes Global Properties

Paul Salazar

310.492.0737

info@paulsalazargroup.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01984753

