Spectacular Ocean-View Property

Open Sunday, 2-5 pm

One of the best in the prestigious Bel-Air area, amidst the city’s most celebrated estates, this gated Mediterranean view home offers unparalleled scale and luxurious amenities. Sweeping city lights, ocean and mountain views from every living space. Grand entrance welcomes natural light and leads into the dining room which provides an al-fresco option with stunning views and infrared heaters. Primary bedroom showcases walls of glass, fireplace, large private terrace, gym, walk-in closet and extraordinary views. The estate is complemented by a private grassy backyard area, infinity edge pool, spa, fire pit, covered BBQ and dining area.

Location: 1247 Roberto Lane, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $7,995,000

Year built: 1970

Living area: 6,765 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; Canadian maple wood floors; covered, heated travertine patio; private backyard; infinity edge pool; spa; fire pit; covered BBQ; Control 4 System with lights, music and temperature control; private office; show car floored garage; pool color spectrum lights

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Stuart Vetterick

310.702.9808

Stuart@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01984753