Nestled in the Cul-De-Sac Enclave of Hidden Valley

Open Sunday, 2-5 pm

Nestled in the serene cul-de-sac enclave of Hidden Valley, this 1958 mid-century modern home offers expansive, single-level living. A long, private drive leads to the home’s motor court and three-car garage, providing both seclusion and grandeur. True to its architectural pedigree, the home features a spacious floor plan that seamlessly integrates California-style indoor and outdoor living. From the formal foyer and grand vaulted entry, the home opens to two distinct living areas, a formal dining room, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and a convenient laundry area.

Location: 9470 Hidden Valley Place, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $3,995,000

Year Built: 1958

Living Area: 3,004 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: The primary retreat opens to the pool deck from both the bedroom and ensuite bath. Each bedroom features its own ensuite bathroom, ensuring privacy and convenience. An additional fourth bedroom with a full ensuite can serve as a guest suite, home gym or office/den.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605