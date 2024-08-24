Experience a contemporary estate blending classical architecture with modern luxury. An expansive foyer with approximately 30-foot ceilings sets the stage for a stunning open floor plan seamlessly blending indoor/outdoor living. A gourmet kitchen is complete with a large butler’s pantry and state-of-the-art appliances. An impressive primary suite offers dual bathrooms, walk-in closets and an office. Landscaped grounds feature a cascading pool, spa, shaded seating areas and lush gardens. The residence includes family, living and dining rooms, a library, a bar and a media room. Ideal for large-scale entertaining, this home remains warm and inviting for intimate living.

Location: 1091 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $31,999,000

Living area: 15,000 +/- square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: 30-foot ceilings; gated; open floor plan; indoor/outdoor living; gourmet kitchen, butler’s pantry, state-of-the-art appliances; primary suite, dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, office; landscaped grounds; cascading pool; spa, shaded seating areas; gardens; library; bar; media room

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Alla Furman, DRE#: 01143901

310.403.5800 / alla@hiltonhyland.com

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com