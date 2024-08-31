Located in a fabulous neighborhood in North Redondo near El Nido Park, Franklin Park and highly rated schools. Spectacular two-story Traditional home built to perfection by Thomas James Homes using the finest quality materials and finishes. This gorgeous home has a gracious open floor plan and an overall layout that flows seamlessly. The inviting entry leads the way to the chef-inspired kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, an island with bar seating, a walk-in pantry and a sunny breakfast nook. The kitchen is open to the dining and great rooms with an elegant fireplace. Sliding doors open from the great room to the lush backyard with an open patio and built-in BBQ perfect for dining alfresco.

Location: 2710 182nd Place, Redondo Beach 90278

Asking Price: $2,895,000

Year Built: 2024

Living Area: 3,044 SF | 5,725 SF Lot, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan; chef-inspired kitchen w/top-of-the-line appliances; kitchen island w/bar seating; breakfast nook; fireplace; lush backyard; patio; built-in BBQ; laundry room with sink; grand primary suite with sitting area; primary bath w/freestanding tub and walk-in shower

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

Jagger Kroener, DRE#: 01984562

310.993.6044 / Jagger@JaggerRealEstate.com