Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Verdugo Hills 20, Monroe 0
Southern Section
Anaheim Canyon 14, El Modena 5
Aquinas 1, Yorba Linda 0
Banning 11, Desert Mirage 0
Beckman 7, Mission Viejo 4
Bellflower 9, Mar Vista 3
Brea Olinda 9, Murrieta Valley 2
California 14, Nogales 0
Chaffey 5, Montclair 1
Chula Vista 6, Campbell Hall 4
Corona 9, Riverside King 0
Don Lugo 12, Ontario 0
Duarte 6, Hoover 5
Edgewood 10, Western 0
El Toro 6, San Juan Hills 4
Environmental Charter 7, Animo Leadership 6
Fullerton 4, Yucaipa 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Irvine 3
Grand Terrace 10, Jurupa Valley 1
Indio 1, Coachella Valley 0
Laguna Beach 5, Crean Lutheran 1
La Habra 9, Damien 2
Liberty 5, Bishop Amat 1
Miller 18, Indian Springs 0
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 3, Foothills Christian 0
Ojai Valley 23, GLCSC
San Dimas 9, Irvine University 3
San Jacinto 8, Pacific Ridge 5
San Jacinto Valley Academy 18, San Jacinto Leadership 3
Santa Paula 1, Hueneme 0
Tesoro 2, Capistrano Valley 1
Trabuco Hills 5, Dana Hills 0
Ventura 7, San Marcos 0
Viewpoint 11, Orange Glen 1
Woodbridge 3, Santa Ana Foothill 2
Intersectional
Arlington 6, Coronado (NV) 0
Bell 13, Salesian 1
Bishop Gorman 5, Etiwanda 2
Chadwick 8, Mount Miguel
Crossroads 12, Army-Navy 1
Cypress 4, Bingham (UT) 1
Laguna Hills 12, Downers Grove South (IL) 3
Linfield Christian 11, Vista 5
El Dorado 5, Mountain Ridge (UT) 4
Gahr 2, La Jolla County Day 0
Gridley 15, Windward 3
Hemet 8, Mission Vista 1
South Pasadena 11, Oceanside 3
Valley Christian Academy 12, Bakersfield North 2
Van Nuys 5, Faith Baptist 2
Viewmont (UT) 17, Tustin 2
Villa Park 1, Salem Hills (UT) 0
Woods Cross (Utah) 7, Northwood 1
SOFTBALL
Southern Section
Bethel Christian 13, Redlands Adventist Academy 2
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 17, Lennox Academy 5
Buena Park 6, Loara 0
Burbank 6, Maranatha 0
Chaffey 14, Montclair 0
Colton 15, Adelanto 5
Dana Hills 3, Corona Santiago 1
Eastside 18, Knight 15
Indio 12, Coachella Valley 0
Katella 16, Costa Mesa 7
Los Alamitos 12, Corona Del Mar 0
Miller 18, Indian Springs 2
Muir 9, Western Christian 7
Orange Lutheran 3, Mater Dei 2
Paloma Valley 13, Heritage 4
Rancho Alamitos 15, Saddleback 5
Rio Hondo Prep 5, Alhambra 4
Santa Fe Christian 14, Crean Lutheran 4
Segerstrom 9, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 5
Shadow Hills 2, Riverside Poly 0
Southlands Christian 12, Cornerstone Christian 0
St. Paul 7, Lakewood St. Joseph 5
Tustin 10, Estancia 3
Valley View 10, Shadow Hills 3
Valley View 13, Placentia Valencia 0
Vasquez 8, Faith Baptist 6
Wiseburn-Da Vinci 7, Bishop Montgomery 4
Workman 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 10
Yucaipa 15, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Intersectional
Elsinore 3, Oceanside El Camino 2
Laton 25, Valley Christian Academy 15
