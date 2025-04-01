Advertisement
Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

MONDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Verdugo Hills 20, Monroe 0

Southern Section

Anaheim Canyon 14, El Modena 5

Aquinas 1, Yorba Linda 0

Banning 11, Desert Mirage 0

Beckman 7, Mission Viejo 4

Bellflower 9, Mar Vista 3

Brea Olinda 9, Murrieta Valley 2

California 14, Nogales 0

Chaffey 5, Montclair 1

Chula Vista 6, Campbell Hall 4

Corona 9, Riverside King 0

Don Lugo 12, Ontario 0

Duarte 6, Hoover 5

Edgewood 10, Western 0

El Toro 6, San Juan Hills 4

Environmental Charter 7, Animo Leadership 6

Fullerton 4, Yucaipa 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Irvine 3

Grand Terrace 10, Jurupa Valley 1

Indio 1, Coachella Valley 0

Laguna Beach 5, Crean Lutheran 1

La Habra 9, Damien 2

Liberty 5, Bishop Amat 1

Miller 18, Indian Springs 0

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 3, Foothills Christian 0

Ojai Valley 23, GLCSC

San Dimas 9, Irvine University 3

San Jacinto 8, Pacific Ridge 5

San Jacinto Valley Academy 18, San Jacinto Leadership 3

Santa Paula 1, Hueneme 0

Tesoro 2, Capistrano Valley 1

Trabuco Hills 5, Dana Hills 0

Ventura 7, San Marcos 0

Viewpoint 11, Orange Glen 1

Woodbridge 3, Santa Ana Foothill 2

Intersectional

Arlington 6, Coronado (NV) 0

Bell 13, Salesian 1

Bishop Gorman 5, Etiwanda 2

Chadwick 8, Mount Miguel

Crossroads 12, Army-Navy 1

Cypress 4, Bingham (UT) 1

Laguna Hills 12, Downers Grove South (IL) 3

Linfield Christian 11, Vista 5

El Dorado 5, Mountain Ridge (UT) 4

Gahr 2, La Jolla County Day 0

Gridley 15, Windward 3

Hemet 8, Mission Vista 1

South Pasadena 11, Oceanside 3

Valley Christian Academy 12, Bakersfield North 2

Van Nuys 5, Faith Baptist 2

Viewmont (UT) 17, Tustin 2

Villa Park 1, Salem Hills (UT) 0

Woods Cross (Utah) 7, Northwood 1

SOFTBALL

Southern Section

Bethel Christian 13, Redlands Adventist Academy 2

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 17, Lennox Academy 5

Buena Park 6, Loara 0

Burbank 6, Maranatha 0

Chaffey 14, Montclair 0

Colton 15, Adelanto 5

Dana Hills 3, Corona Santiago 1

Eastside 18, Knight 15

Indio 12, Coachella Valley 0

Katella 16, Costa Mesa 7

Los Alamitos 12, Corona Del Mar 0

Miller 18, Indian Springs 2

Muir 9, Western Christian 7

Orange Lutheran 3, Mater Dei 2

Paloma Valley 13, Heritage 4

Rancho Alamitos 15, Saddleback 5

Rio Hondo Prep 5, Alhambra 4

Santa Fe Christian 14, Crean Lutheran 4

Segerstrom 9, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 5

Shadow Hills 2, Riverside Poly 0

Southlands Christian 12, Cornerstone Christian 0

St. Paul 7, Lakewood St. Joseph 5

Tustin 10, Estancia 3

Valley View 10, Shadow Hills 3

Valley View 13, Placentia Valencia 0

Vasquez 8, Faith Baptist 6

Wiseburn-Da Vinci 7, Bishop Montgomery 4

Workman 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 10

Yucaipa 15, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Intersectional

Elsinore 3, Oceanside El Camino 2

Laton 25, Valley Christian Academy 15
