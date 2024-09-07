Atop the prestigious Bel Air Road stands a beacon of modern luxury and architectural brilliance. A masterpiece seven years in the making, designed by the esteemed Tag Front and adorned with interiors meticulously curated by Cesar Giraldo. Encompassing over 20,000 square feet on a sprawling 1.6-acre canvas, this residence is a testament to contemporary elegance. Each room is crafted to the highest standards, reflecting unmatched attention to detail. Ideal for hosting grand gatherings, yet intimate enough for personal repose, this estate is not just a home, it’s an art form.

Location: 1851 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $249,000/mo

Year built: 2023

Living area: 20,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

Features: Saltwater pool; Catwalk skylight; grand floating spiral staircase; double-height floor-toceiling windows; formal sunken living room; Poliform kitchen; hidden preparation galley; 3-story glass walls; lanai; infinity pool; theater; TechnoGym fitness center; 1,152-bottle wine lounge

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Levik Stephan, DRE#: 01416201

310.717.6806 / levik@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Anita Stephan, DRE#: 01493467

424.333.6824 / anita@hiltonhyland.com