Tremendous opportunity to transform this lovely, single-story, mid-century modern VIEW property into the premier Royal Oaks home, A++ location south of the boulevard. This cosmetic fixer boasts walls of glass to the endless views of greenbelt hills and stunning sunset vistas across the sparkling pool, creating an atmosphere of spaciousness and serenity! All rooms are generous in size, each offering unique opportunities for personalization and comfort. This entertainer’s home has endless possibilities on the backdrop of one of the best neighborhoods in the area with tremendous views.

Location: 4259 Clear Valley Drive, Encino 91436

Asking price: $3,299,000

Year built: 1965

Living area: 4,186 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday & Sunday from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006 / cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Marco Rufo

310.488.6914 / marco@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01362095