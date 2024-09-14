Stunning Traditional in Prestigious Royal Oaks

In a class by itself resides this stunning traditional estate in prestigious Royal Oaks. Set on nearly half an acre lot with magnificent usable grounds, rarely is there such a turnkey property offering this type of privacy and serenity. Admirably understated and unimaginably classic, this residence has been thoughtfully expanded and reimagined with upgrades. No detail was spared in the design by Plush Homes on Melrose with warm wallpapers, light fixtures, window treatments and waterworks hardware. The upper level is the ideal space for family gatherings and entertaining.

Location: 15631 Meadowgate Road, Encino 91436

Asking Price: $4,995,000

Year Built: 1951

Living Area: 4,739 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Multiple living rooms & an open dining room concept are enhanced by sweeping city & mountain views. The chef’s kitchen, redone with gorgeous marble countertops & breakfast nook, leads to the private front yard with lush landscaping equipped with a wrap-around porch & custom BBQ area.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Heather Boyd

310.994.3140

heather@heatherboydgroup.com

www.carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01836830