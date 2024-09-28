Modernist Masterpiece by Renowned Architect Charles G. Kanner
This extraordinary sanctuary, an original modernist masterpiece by renowned architect Charles G. Kanner, has been meticulously updated and expanded for an unparalleled living experience. Set on 2.2 acres behind a private, gated entry and long driveway, this sprawling residence on Heather Road’s prestigious eastern cul-de-sac is enhanced with refined amenities and the latest technologies. Upon entry through captivating architectural canopies, a two-story atrium leads seamlessly into the main living spaces and expansive backyard oasis. Outside, an elevated pergola hosts a full outdoor kitchen, dining and lounge areas, overlooking a perfectly placed pool and spa.
Location: 9509 Heather Road, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210
Asking Price: $23,495,000
Year Built: 1962
Living Area: 96,343 sq ft lot, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Inside, walls of glass invite abundant natural light, illuminating impeccable interiors that seamlessly fuse indoor & outdoor living. Highlights include a central living room with a custom built-in wet bar and a library/theater room with floor-to-ceiling bookcases.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
James Harris, DRE#: 01909801
310.733.8038 / james@carolwoodre.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
David Parnes, DRE#: 01905862
925.395.1152 / DParnes@carolwoodre.com