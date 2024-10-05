Modern Elegance Moments from the Sand

Just three blocks from the beach, 417 30th Street is a stunning Hermosa Beach retreat that seamlessly blends contemporary style with coastal elegance. Designed by renowned interior designer Anne Carr, this home boasts numerous upgrades and luxurious finishes throughout. Offering 2,312 sq ft of thoughtfully designed living space on a 2,103 sq ft lot, this beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property is perfect for those seeking the ultimate beach lifestyle. The highlight of this home is the expansive rooftop deck, which includes a bar room with a wine fridge and kitchenette, along with a separate storage room - perfect for outdoor gatherings and entertaining.

www.417ThirtiethStreet.com

Location: 417 30th Street, Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking Price: $3,699,000

Year Built: 1980

Living Area: 2,312 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Interior designed by Ann Carr; refinished white oak floors; folding glass doors; open concept living area; fireplace; Thermador appliances; fireclay backsplash; custom cabinetry; expansive rooftop deck; bar room with wine fridge and kitchenette; separate storage room; 2-car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248

310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

Val Pagett, DRE#: 01971759

310.872.4268 / Val@LaurenForbesGroup.com