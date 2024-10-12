The Ultimate Serene Retreat
Open Sunday, 2-5 pm
A meticulous Character Spanish restored by ID Group, exuding character and elegance, featuring curated details throughout maintaining the integrity of the home.
Location: 1168 North Doheny Drive, Sunset Strip 90069
Asking Price: $7,250,000
Living Area: 4,889 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Set behind secure gates, the residence offers complete privacy, lush greenery and timeless architecture, creating the ultimate serene retreat.
