Single Story on Flat Acre

Open Sunday, 2-5 pm

Sited on a flat acre of land, this single-story modern farmhouse with a resort-like backyard and sprawling horse area is located in the popular equestrian neighborhood of Old Agoura. Charming just begins to describe the welcoming yet upscale feeling this property exudes. Its corner location affords two entrances to the property, one of which provides a huge parking area ideal for horse trailers, RV or multiple vehicles. It’s hard to find this type of setting with two distinct outdoor areas; one is a beautiful backyard with a pool, spa, firepit and huge outdoor kitchen, and the other is a totally separate and ample horse-keeping area that is not right next to the gorgeous backyard.

Location: 6230 Chesebro Road, Agoura Hills 91301

Asking Price: $2,799,000

Year Built: 1987

Living Area: 2,825 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Single story on 1 flat acre; custom build; saltwater pool & spa; horse keeping; beautifully remodeled farmhouse; dry sauna; steam shower; 2 fireplaces; idyllic setting in equestrian community; near national park; close to town & acclaimed schools

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Linda Rich

818.317.8135

linda@lindarichproperties.com

www.lindarichproperties.com

DRE#: 00869283