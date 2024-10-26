This exceptional, new, contemporary modern estate, located in the prestigious Amestoy Estates, offers a unique blend of luxury and modern design. Through lush landscaping, guests are welcomed into a breathtaking two-story foyer adorned with stone floors and designer lighting, setting the tone for this sophisticated residence. The commitment to luxury continues with oversized pocket doors that transition seamlessly to a backyard designed for entertainment, epitomizing the coveted indoor-outdoor California lifestyle. Located near Encino Commons, this estate offers proximity to fine dining and shopping, making it a truly unparalleled offering in a coveted location.

Location: 5321 Oak Park Avenue, Encino 91316

Asking price: $6,780,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 7,200 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Limestone fireplace; stone countertops; chic media room with velvet walls; bonus family room; primary suite, fireplace, walk-in closets, large balcony, large rain shower, dual water closets, dual vanity, soaking tub; pool; spa; sports court; pool cabana; guest house with kitchenette

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Darlene Kelly

310.990.5339

darlene@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01132595