Hundreds of Southern California Edison planners, technicians file for union election

A group of planners, designers, and field technicians at Southern California Edison on Thursday filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.

The move kick-starts a long-simmering unionization effort that comes amid scrutiny of the electric utility for potential mishandling of the devastating Eaton fire.

Hundreds of workers are asking to be represented by the Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20, which is part of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers.

Of the more than 1,100 eligible workers of the proposed bargaining unit, a “strong majority” have signed union authorization cards, said ESC Local 20. It declined to disclose the number of cards signed.

Workers sent Edison management a letter Thursday morning notifying the company of their intent to unionize. Workers said they began organizing more than five years ago, but the effort was derailed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“This has actually been years in the making. I’m excited we are one step closer to forming a union,” said Aaron Pearson, a planner who has worked at Edison for more than 20 years. “We just want a real voice at work. We feel a union would give us the power to protect what’s working, fix what’s not working and keep communities safe.”

Southern California Edison did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the union effort.

A separate union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 47, already represents construction linemen who install and maintain the overhead distribution and transmission lines.

John Mader, president of ESC Local 20, urged the company to take a neutral approach to the union so that workers could eventually vote in an election “without interference or intimidation.”

“These workers provide an indispensable service to the people of California, and their right to come together collectively to improve their working conditions must be respected and protected,” Mader said in a statement.

While the cause of the Eaton fire — which killed 18 people and destroyed more than 9,000 structures in Altadena — remains under investigation, residents have filed several lawsuits blaming Edison for sparking the conflagration.

Edison International Chief Executive Pedro Pizarro said earlier this month that the possibility an idle, unconnected Southern California Edison transmission line re-energized is “a leading hypothesis” for what sparked the fire.

The company announced recently that more than 150 miles of electrical power lines damaged by the Palisades and Eaton fires will be replaced with underground lines in a years-long project.

Workers said they were not authorized to speak about the company’s handling of the fire, and said their motivation to join the a union had not been influenced by the disaster and resulting scrutiny.

“Our job is to make sure we have a safe and reliable system. We are just excited to have a voice at the table in how we go forward,” said David Morasse, a planner at Edison for about 25 years.

Once an election is held and if a majority of the bargaining unit votes in favor, the group of workers will officially join ESC Local 20 and begin the process of negotiating their first contract with Edison.

