Welcome to 1710 San Remo Drive, a beautiful post-and-beam farmhouse rich with character. Ideally positioned behind gates in the coveted upper Riviera, this celebrity pedigreed estate boasts expansive mountain and canyon views and a peaceful country ambiance – a calming departure from the busy L.A. lifestyle. Also available separately for $6,350,000 is the adjacent land at 1761 Old Ranch Road, which is approximately 1.72 acres and is currently utilized as additional grounds for 1710 San Remo. Purchasing both properties is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an exceptional home plus what is essentially your own private park, together totaling over 2.1 acres.

Location: 1710 San Remo Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $8,650,000

Year built: 1982

Living area: 5,345 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Expansive canyon and mountain views; gated for privacy; breakfast area with fireplace; dining area with custom built-ins; full-floor primary suite; secondary family room with kitchenette; spacious veranda; patio spaces; resort-like pool with hot tub; poolside deck; outdoor shower

Contact: Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

Alla Furman, DRE#: 01143901

310.403.5800 / alla@hiltonhyland.com

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Andrew Buss, DRE#: 01999869

310.487.4437 / abuss@hiltonhyland.com