Bel-Air Oasis with Classic Charm

This 5-bedroom, 5-bath East Coast Traditional home offers a blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury. Recently renovated with meticulous attention to detail, the residence showcases imported fixtures, custom millwork and marble fireplaces, all set against a backdrop of the breathtaking canyon, city and ocean views. The expansive backyard is a private oasis designed for both relaxation and entertainment. The home features designer touches throughout, including sleek, dark hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with skylights and French doors that flood the living spaces with natural light.

Location: 10812 Portofino Place, Bel Air 90077

Asking Price: $4,650,000

Year Built: 1967

Living Area: 4,280 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Breakfast area; formal dining room; hardwood and tile flooring; fireplace in the living room, master bedroom; gourmet kitchen with skylights, kitchen island, pantry; bedroom features walk-in closets, shower and tub, powder room, double vanity, steam shower, linen closet

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923