One House from the Sand
Open House: Saturday & Sunday, 2-4 pm
Nestled on a coveted walk street, just one house away from the sand in Hermosa Beach, this exceptional multi-level residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, epitomizing coastal living at its finest. Enter through the front gate into a spacious patio designed for hosting and entertaining. Complete with multiple seating and dining areas as well as a cozy outdoor fire pit, this inviting outdoor space seamlessly extends your living area. With thoughtfully designed spaces indoors and out, every detail enhances the living experience, providing a perfect blend of style and tranquility.
Location: 18 5th Street, Hermosa Beach 90254
Asking Price: $4,950,000
Year Built: 1924
Living Area: 2,155 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Spacious patio; firepit; gas fireplace; Sub-Zero refrigerator; stainless steel appliances; single garage; 2-car parking; laundry space; wood vaulted ceilings; panoramic ocean views; primary ensuite with rain shower, free-standing tub and private terrace
Contact: Compass
Lauren Forbes
310.901.8512
lauren@laurenforbes.com
www.laurenforbesgroup.com
DRE#: 01295248