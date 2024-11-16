One House from the Sand

Open House: Saturday & Sunday, 2-4 pm

Nestled on a coveted walk street, just one house away from the sand in Hermosa Beach, this exceptional multi-level residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, epitomizing coastal living at its finest. Enter through the front gate into a spacious patio designed for hosting and entertaining. Complete with multiple seating and dining areas as well as a cozy outdoor fire pit, this inviting outdoor space seamlessly extends your living area. With thoughtfully designed spaces indoors and out, every detail enhances the living experience, providing a perfect blend of style and tranquility.

www.18FifthStreet.com

Location: 18 5th Street, Hermosa Beach 90254

Asking Price: $4,950,000

Year Built: 1924

Living Area: 2,155 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Spacious patio; firepit; gas fireplace; Sub-Zero refrigerator; stainless steel appliances; single garage; 2-car parking; laundry space; wood vaulted ceilings; panoramic ocean views; primary ensuite with rain shower, free-standing tub and private terrace

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

lauren@laurenforbes.com

www.laurenforbesgroup.com

DRE#: 01295248