1353 WOODRUFF AVE. WESTWOOD

Contemporary and exquisite 5,500-squarefoot compound in the heart of Westwood. Just minutes from downtown Beverly Hills and Westfield Century City, this extraordinary home offers privacy, seamless flow and uncompromising amenities, topped with a 1,500-square-foot rooftop showcasing stunning 360-degree views from the Pacific to the city skyline. With over 7,000 square feet of total living space, Missoni wall coverings, Farrow and Ball paint, and lavish details throughout, this rare gem is the one you’ve been waiting for.

Location: 1353 Woodruff Avenue, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $7,250,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 5,513 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Private elevator; high-level security cameras; Control 4 home automation; beauty salon; movie theater; butler’s kitchen; gym/Pilates area; sauna and an infinity edge pool with waterfall and hot tub; thoughtful outdoor entertaining spaces with motorized awnings and built-in heaters